In an Interview with Israel Hayom, Israel's ambassador to Great Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, said that when she last met Queen Elizabeth about a year ago, the Queen expressed great interest in what was happening in Israel.

"The Queen always surprised people with her sharpness. She was 94 years old at the time, and even at that age she was so sharp and witty, with a lot of grace and personal charm," said the ambassador. "She was highly aware of what was going on in Israel and even asked me why we have so many election campaigns. My feeling was that she was really interested."