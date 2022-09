In an interview on Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio), Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, responded to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who said in an interview in the US that "we need to investigate whether the Holocaust took place."

According to Erdan, "Every year there is a resolution that passes against Iran in the UN, and I guess we will make use of this statement as well. We will use it to brand Iran as what it is."