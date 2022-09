The British ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, said in an interview with Israel Hayom that "in recent years the ties between Israel and Britain have become closer and closer. Will Charles visit Israel as king? It is impossible to guarantee, but I am optimistic."

He added: "It is true that the Queen never visited Israel, but Charles visited several times and he received President Yitzhak Herzog very warmly. Also, about three years ago, when I took office, Prince William visited Israel, and then I accompanied President Herzog when he visited Charles last November, so the general feeling is very positive."