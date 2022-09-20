Yesterday, according to Yoav Limor of Israel Hayom, Israel began an operation to confiscate millions of shekels which are transferred from the Palestinian Authority to the private accounts of security prisoners who were involved in serious terrorist attacks.

This operation was authorized by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who signed seizure warrants for approximately 10 million shekels of the funds that are transferred to the prisoners. This is part of the defense establishment's fight against terrorist organizations, and against the payments that the Palestinian Authority transfers to security prisoners who were involved in terrorist activities.