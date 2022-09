A Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, in what Ukrainian authorities denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism”, The Associated Press reported.

The missile struck within 300 meters of the reactors at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Mykolaiv province, leaving a hole 2 meters deep and 4 meters wide, said Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom.