Police on Monday night arrested a suspect in a shooting incident in Sakhnin in which a 29-year-old man was seriously injured and another man was moderately injured.

According to the police, it is suspected that a motorcycle accident, which occurred before the shooting incident in one of the localities in the area, is related to the shooting. The suspect, a 22-year-old from Sakhnin who was injured in the motorcycle accident, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting incident.