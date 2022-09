Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (National Unity) on Monday responded to MK Moshe Gafni's (United Torah Judaism) warning not to continue pushing the core curriculum in the haredi schools.

"MK Gafni's harsh attacks will not move me from advancing the core curriculum and giving every girl and boy, including in the haredi sector, the tools and skills as an equal opportunity for the future. This is my mission as Israel's Education Minister," she said.