Yossi Brodny, Jewish Home party candidate for Knesset, responded to Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak's comments that soon television announcers will wear religious hair coverings.

"It pained me to hear the words of Ram Ben Barak, which show a disconnect from his surroundings," Brodny said. "Hundreds of thousands of women in the Religious Zionist sector are leading in all areas of life and serving in very significant roles, including in the Mossad, in which Ram served."

"We do not need to pay attention to what a man or woman has on their head, but rather to what they have in their heads and hearts. In this, the sons and daughters of the Religious Zionist sector are leading in a major way. Ram, you are confused, rethink your path."