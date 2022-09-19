Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak responded to backlash against his comment that soon television announcers will wear religious head coverings.

Responding to comments by the Religious Zionism party, Ben Barak said, "Let's calm the Zionism and the beauties: We live in a democratic country and I respect anyone who of their own free will chooses to act in whatever way that is his right - each man should live by his faith. My intention was that in a government of [MK Bezalel] Smotrich (Religious Zionism) and [MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) it will be forced. Attempts to use this comment or that for elections purposes, are corrupt."