The Religious Zionism party has called on interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid to condemn comments made earlier on Monday by Yesh Atid's MK Ram Ben Barak.

"Another MK in Yair Lapid's party has chosen to attack Religious Zionism in an inciting and dark fashion," the party said. "The same public that Ben Barak calls 'dangerous' and 'anti-democratic' is one which contributes significantly to the State of Israel and its security, including a high percentage of recruits to the IDF's fighting units, and unfortunately also to the cemeteries. Lapid must immediately condemn this comment, and apologize to the Religious Zionist public."