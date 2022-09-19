Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is also a member of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, sent an urgent message to interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, calling on him to hold a Cabinet meeting in light of the recent surge in terror attacks in Judea and Samaria.

"The terror nests in Shechem (Nablus) and Jenin are working intensively in order to carry out terror attacks, and forceful action is needed in order to prevent a disaster. The shooting today at an Israeli vehicle ended in a miracle, with no injuries. At some point, the miracles will end," she said.