MK Yom Tov Chai Kalfon declared his allegiance to the Knesset plenum and will serve as a member of the Yamina faction in the place of Amichai Shikli who resigned from the Knesset.

MK Sharon Roffe Ofir also declared allegiance to the Knesset plenum and will serve as a member of the Israel Beitenu faction in place of Eli Avidar who resigned from the Knesset. MK Orna Starkmann declared allegiance to the Knesset plenum and served as a member of the Yamina faction in place of Idit Silman who resigned from the Knesset.