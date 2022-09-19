Chairman of Degal HaTorah, MK Moshe Gafni, attacks Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton during the recess of a debate in the Knesset plenum.

"Orthodox teachers receive starvation wages. The Education and Finance Ministries signed an agreement that raises the wages of all teachers but the Haredi, who were forgotten by Shasha-Biton. Stop 'caring' for us and trying to stir up the Haredi public with all kinds of programs, and don't abandon the Haredi teachers In the salary agreements. I despise you."