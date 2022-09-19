President Yitzhak Herzog responded today to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who stated doubts that the Holocaust had occurred. "Mr. Raisi, there is one picture on my desk in Jerusalem. The numbers speak for themselves."

In his response, the president mentioned the photo he showed during his speech on Holocaust Day at Yad Vashem, saying: "On my desk stands a photo that shakes anyone who sees it. In the photo is the late Dora Dreiblatt-Isenberg, born in Lodz, prisoner number 55374 from Birkenau Auschwitz; And with her is her little granddaughter Daniela Har Tzvi. The granddaughter is holding her grandmother's hand, their hands resting upon the Israeli flag."