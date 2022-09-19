The cross-examination of Hadas Klein, the personal assistant of businessman Arnon Milchan and the main witness in the 1000 case, continues this morning in the Jerusalem District Court, as part of the case against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is the latest cross-examination of Klein by Netanyahu's attorney, Amit Hadad.

Haddad asks Klein about what she said in her police investigation regarding Noni Mozes: "Klein said in her investigation that Mozes warned her about Yair Netanyahu's connection to Packer's apartment in Royal Beach - that there might be a press investigation about it," according to him