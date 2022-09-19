The Defense Ministry established a clearing house for IDF disabled people dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder



As an alternative to psychiatric hospitalization, the Department of Rehabilitation at the Ministry of Defense announced that it has established a dedicated and unique shelter for disabled IDF veterans who are dealing with post-trauma and are in an acute mental crisis.

According to Rehabilitation Division data, as of today, there are approximately 6,700 disabled IDF soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) of varying degrees of severity.