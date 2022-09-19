Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, pays tribute to Elyakim Haetzni, who passed away yesterday.

"He was one of the greatest leaders of the Jewish people in our generation, one of those who initiated the renewal of the Jewish settlement in Hebron and one of the founders of Gush Emunim. He was a fighter for the Land of Israel all his life, educated generations of Israelis, including our generation, was at the head of the fight against the Oslo Accords and against the dangerous autonomy plan, a led efforts for correcting the error of disengagement and the return to the northern Samaria communities.

"Elyakim was a true leader, a fighter for the Land of Israel, a teacher to all of us, the settlers in Judea and Samaria and lovers of the Land of Israel and the entire nation of Israel, mourns and salutes our teacher Elyakim Haetzni, may his memory be a blessing."