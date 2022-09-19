The Supervised Daycare Center Forum addressed Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha Biton in a warning letter before initiating legal proceedings because of the lack of acceptance of the Ministers' decision regarding the Price Basket Committee conclusions.

"Every day that passes without you fulfilling your duty to implement the committee's conclusions, is another day of intolerable harm to the daycare operators, workers, parents and children. This is no longer an issue of the collapse of the industry, but its de facto collapse caused by you. You are requested to sign within 48 hours an order for anchoring the committee's decisions and their immediate implementation," the letter to the ministers reads.