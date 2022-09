Chairman of Yad Vashem Danny Dayan responded to the words of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi:

"There are signs that President Raisi is a despicable anti-Semite."

Dayan noted that "this morning, an event will be held at Yad Vashem honoring the those who provide testimonies -- the survivors who describe what they experienced to groups in Israel and the world. The people of the truth versus the spreaders of lies."