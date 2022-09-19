Today, the Counter-Terrorism Division at the National Security Headquarters (NHS) published an assessment of the situation and the status of the travel warnings for the Jewish High Holidays.

"In the last two years, Iran and its affiliates have been increasing their activities abroad with the aim of harming Israelis. During 2021-2022, Iranian attempts to harm Israelis in other countries around the world were thwarted. Iranian attempts to carry out attacks on Turkish soil during June of this year, were exposed and thwarted" the headquarters statement said.

"We estimate that in the coming period Iran will continue to work to promote damage to Israeli targets around the world, both in countries near Iran and in countries in the West and Europe."