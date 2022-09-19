Today will be partly cloudy. There will be a further decrease in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and in the interior of the country, and they will be lower than usual for the season. It may drizzle.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and it may drizzle. No significant change in temperatures is expected.
The forecast: Further drop in temperatures, possible drizzle
Today will be partly cloudy. There will be a further decrease in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and in the interior of the country, and they will be lower than usual for the season. It may drizzle.