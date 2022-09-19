The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, comments on the attempted attack near Hawara in Samaria earlier this morning:

"The intifada is already here and the government is closing its eyes and burying its head in the sand, acting as if terrorism is not raising its head. Only a persistent fight against terrorism will bring calm; instead, government laxity brings more terrorism. With God's help, we will win the elections, establish a full right-wing government and will be the owners of the land." Ben Gvir said.