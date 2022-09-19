Liberman: We will not sit in any coalition with Ayman Odeh or Ahmed Tibi

In an interview on IDF radio, Minister Avigdor Liberman, accuses Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu of collaborating with Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi.

"There is no place for a party that favors the abolition of the Israeli flag and the anthem. We submitted a proposal to disqualify Balad already in 2009, and since then we have also joined the Likud's request. Netanyahu refuses to join us because in the last year he cooperated with Odeh and Tibi," claims Liberman.

In addition, Liberman pledges: "We will not sit in any coalition with Ayman Odeh or Ahmed Tibi. Lean on them? We cannot agree to people who constantly appear in international forums and state that the State of Israel is an apartheid state."