Medal for excellence to be awarded to the late Barel Khataria Shmueli

Israel Hayom reports that the police will award the Medal of Distinguished Service to the undercover sniper of the Border Police, Sergeant Barel Khadaria Shmuel, who was shot at point blank range by a Hamas terrorist through a gap in the fence at the border of the Gaza Strip.

The medal will be awarded to him for courage, resourcefulness and adherence to the goal of thwarting the infiltration of terrorists and damage to the settlements near the border. Yesterday, a memorial service was held at the Kiryat Shaul cemetery to mark the anniversary of his death.