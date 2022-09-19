The team managing the talks on the maritime border with Lebanon is examining the possibility of bringing the agreement to secret approval by the cabinet, before it is presented to the public, according to Israel Hayom sources close to the negotiations.

According to the government regulations, when an international agreement is reached with another country, the minister who drafted the agreement must place it on the Knesset table for two weeks. It is then submitted to the government for approval. However, in special cases, the regulations allow the relevant minister to avoid disclosing the agreement to the public and to content himself with its approval by the security cabinet.

According to the sources updated on the procedure, the political level is also examining the possibility of defining the procedure for the distribution of water in the economic zone between Israel and Lebanon, as "marking a border" and not as "determining a border," with the aim of avoiding the need to approve the agreement in a referendum.