Britain will say goodbye today to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away ten days ago at the age of 96.

At 12:44 (Israel time), the Queen's coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall in the Palace of Parliament in a procession to the nearby Westminster Church. About 500 guests from around the world, including US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, will be present at the ceremony that will begin at 1:00 p.m. After the public ceremony, the Queen will be buried in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.