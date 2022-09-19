Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is returning to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, and promised to provide updates on the impact of the FBI’s search last month in which agents seized classified documents taken from the White House.

“I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, as quoted by The Hill.