Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, condemned the remarks of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who denied in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that the Holocaust happened.

"Shocking to hear Iranian President Raisi's remarks calling into question whether the Holocaust happened. I call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to DENY THAT DENIER a world stage to spread antisemitism and hatred. The UN will reach a new low if they give the Butcher of Tehran a platform," tweeted Erdan.