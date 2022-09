The Teachers' Union will shut down classes for two hours tomorrow (Sunday) at a school in Ma'alot due to the violence of a mother towards one of the teachers.

The mother in question was not satisfied with the teacher's treatment of her son. She came to the school grounds today, pulled the teacher by her hair, pushed and cursed her. The teacher was taken by ambulance to Nahariya Hospital due to difficulty breathing. A complaint was filed with the police.