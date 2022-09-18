Defense Minister Benny Gantz met today (Sunday) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, together with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Mohammed Al-Haja, to mark the two-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

The two discussed the development of relations in the political, security and economic aspects between the two countries. Among other things, the two discussed the need to deepen security cooperation, preserve stability in the region, and strengthen the Palestinian Authority.

The Minister of Defense asked to convey his appreciation to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, for leading positive processes to strengthen and expand the relationship between the two countries.