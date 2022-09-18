Transportation Minister blames Netanyahu government for sinkhole

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli blamed former Prime Minister Netanyahu and said that the sinkholes are the result of his government's neglect for years.

"The sinkhole in Ayalon is a small example of the failed management of the Netanyahu governments. Sinkholes in every area. In the housing crisis, in crime in Arab society, in education, in the crumbling infrastructure. This is the legacy they left. In every office we went to, we discovered rot and continuous failures underneath. We are fixing this," Michaeli said.