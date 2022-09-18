Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman says that since the beginning of the year, the police have thwarted 47 attacks in the city, including an incident yesterday after a girl from Ramallah wrote a suicidal post that she intended to carry out an attack before she was caught by the security forces.

Turgeman added that in preparation for the holidays, the police carried out several preventive actions, including arrests as well as administrative detentions.

Turgeman claimed that there would be no changes to the established procedures for visiting the Temple Mount.