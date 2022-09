Balad Chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh responded to Yisrael Beytenu's request to disqualify his candidacy for the Knesset. "Lieberman is in a difficult situation and he is attacking us so that he can make headlines," he told Reshet Bet Radio.

"If the State of Israel thinks that those who believe in equal justice do not deserve to run - let them be disqualified. I am not worried..," said Shehadeh.