Chairman of the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh, commented on the possibility of his party recommending a candidate to become Israel's next Prime Minister following the Nov. 1 elections during an interview with Galei Tzahal.

"There is no doubt that we do not want to see Ben-Gvir and Smotrich in power, but that does not mean that we will recommend Lapid or Gantz. With their current attitude, they will not get our backing," he said. Regarding the split from Balad, Odeh said: "I wish Balad success. We had an argument, they reneged on an agreement and did not agree to a rotation with Ta'al even though Ta'al was the one who gave in [at the end]. I think that internal conflicts within their party was responsible for preventing unification."