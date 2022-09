Israel Hayom quoted Governor of Shechem (Nablus) and veteran member of Fatah, Ibrahim Ramadan, as warning that the pressure exerted by the IDF could lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

"I cannot control every single event today. We are on the way to losing control. If Israel continues arrests, killings, invading cities and villages, it will cause the PA to collapse and disintegrate, and in the end it is Israel that will have to take the keys and manage things," Ramadan said.