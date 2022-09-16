US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes after mass graves were discovered in Ukraine, AFP reported.

"This is part, horrifically," Blinken told reporters, "of an ongoing story whenever we see the Russian tide recede from the parts of Ukraine that it's occupied."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)