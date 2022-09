An indictment was filed in Argentina against Fernando Andres Sebag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian citizen as well as 23-year-old Brenda Oliarte for the attempted murder of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner about two weeks ago.

Montiel pointed a gun at de Kirchner in the doorway of her home in the upscale residential neighborhood of Recoleta in Buenos Aires, but failed to fire. He was arrested on the spot, and Oliarte was arrested about three days later.