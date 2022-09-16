According to a Ma'ariv report, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar will on Sunday approve the publication of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's autobiography: "Bibi: My Life Story."

According to Israeli law, a book that includes information obtained during a prime minister's term of office requires the prior approval of a committee of ministers. Last month, the committee received Netanyahu's book containing about 200,000 words, and it is expected to receive approval for publication this November.