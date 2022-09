Hadash chairman MK Ayman Odeh commented on the dissolution of the Joint List following the Balad Party’s decision to run independently in the next election.

In a since deleted tweet, Odeh wrote, "The right-wing bloc - 59 seats, the center-left bloc - 55 seats, Hadash-Ta'al - 6 seats. The political reality that has been created allows our slate to influence and strongly demand that our issues be at the center. Who is first in line?"