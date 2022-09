MK Itamar Ben Gvir of Otzma Yehudit commented on the split in the Joint List.

"When Israel's enemies fight each other - we can only welcome it and be happy about it. In any case, we will establish a right-wing government and deport the terrorist supporters Abu Shahadeh, along with Tibi, Odeh and Cassif to Syria. I wish all of them that they fail in the elections that, with God's help, will lead to the victory of the national camp," he said.