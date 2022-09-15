Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar will convene the Legislative Committee on Sunday in order to approve the proposed 'Continuity Law' to allow a soldier who died during his service and left no descendants to have an heir.

The bill is intended to allow for the creation of descendants of the deceased and to preserve his continuity through the use of the soldier's genetic material. This would be subject to the consent of the deceased before their death, and subject to the request of their parents. The IDF will find out during the military service the soldier's wishes in this matter.

After that, the bill is expected to be submitted for approval by the Knesset plenum in the first reading this coming Monday.