Israeli officials are reportedly enraged by the fact that one of the terrorists who killed Major Bar Falah is a member of the PA's intelligence apparatus, and, according to Kan News, are exerting pressure on the Palestinian Authority to increase its control over operatives.

Up until now, if there was information about a PA operative intending to carry out an attack against Israeli targets, the IDF would pass the information on to the upper echelons of the PA and they would handle it themselves. From now on, the IDF will arrest even minor suspected terrorists employed by the PA who may be planning to carry out a terror attack.

