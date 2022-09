A relative of Major Bar Falah, who was killed in last night's shooting exchange near Jenin said Falah had, "promised he would [reach the rank of lieutenant colonel]." "But I'm getting him back in a casket," lamented the relative.

"He changed his army position only two months ago. I said: "Be careful - this is a dangerous area. If you act like a child, that will be the end of you, to which he told me everything would be OK."