Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his condolences to the family IDF officer Bar Pelach, gunned down by terrorists near Jenin last night.

"Major Bar Pelach, deputy patrol commander of the Nahal Brigade, was killed tonight during operational duty and there are no words [that can be expressed that will] console his family, wife and friends. A warrior from birth who fought terrorism and led his fighters until his last hour. The operational activity in which he was killed thwarted a major terrorist attack and saved human lives. We grieve with you for those who have fallen. May Bar Pelach's memory be for a blessing," said Lapid.