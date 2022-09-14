Chairman of the Noam party, MK Avi Maoz, reacted to the death of an IDF officer tonight in an attack near the Jalma crossing.

"My heart aches in the face of the difficult news about the death of an IDF officer in tonight's attack. I send my sincere condolences to his dear family," he wrote.

"This is just one of dozens of cases in which members of the Palestinian apparatus use their weapons to murder Jews. We have no peace partner - only enemies who will do everything to eliminate the Jewish state. The State of Israel needs to be one step ahead of our enemies, and eliminate terrorism with determination and strength," added Maoz.