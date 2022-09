Military analyst for Yediot Aharanot, Yossi Yehoshua reported that, "an IDF lookout identified the two suspects on their way to the security fence. Soldiers under the command of Brigadier General Arik Moyal and another unit from the Nahal Brigade flanked the two from within PA territory."

"They did not open fire at them because no weapons were detected. The terrorists fired first (killing the officer)."