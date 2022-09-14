Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit responded to the Noam party's announcement that it intends to run separately in the elections.

"We regret that the Noam party does not join the unity and has announced a separate and irresponsible run that will endanger the right-wing bloc. The victory of the right and the fight for the Jewish identity of the country require zero risks in burning votes and establishing a progressive left-wing government led by Lapid. As we announced, our slate will be submitted tomorrow afternoon to the election committee," said the party.