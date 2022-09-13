The Yesha Council congratulates the leaders and residents of Elkana, Kiryat Arba, Ariel, Gush Etzion, and Efrat for their various achievements and for being at the top of the Education Ministry's "Picture of National Education."

Special pride and recognition to Elkana, which is ranked first among those eligible for matriculation in Jewish schools, and to the city of Ariel, which is ranked third in recruiting for the IDF.

Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the incoming Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne'eman says:

"These results indicate a combination of the authorities' investments and attention to quality education teams, learning programs for excellence and students who strive for mastery. Education for values ​​and excellence is a major part of the settlements' success story In Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. We will continue to invest and will persist in doing so in all localities."