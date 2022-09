Dorit Barhoum, the mother of one of those who perished in the Nahal Tsafit disaster, said in an interview Reshet Bet Radio:

"I am upset and cannot understand how Yuval Kahan, who looked at us smugly for four years, with indifference, and the minute he goes up to the stand he tries to express remorse - this is a show fit for Habima Theater."

To the question of whether she approached him, Barhum said: "I told him, 'Look me in the eyes, ask for forgiveness.' It's a relief to see them in prison."