Convicted of bribing MK David Bitan, the Central District Court today sentenced Lehi Sunk-Koparly to seven and a half months of imprisonment to be served by means of community service, a fine of NIS 30,000, forfeiture of NIS 40,000, and a suspended sentence.

A fine of NIS 150,000 was also imposed on the Hatzi Hinam supermarket company, which was convicted of the same offense. In doing so, the court accepted the plea agreement and the penalty agreed upon between the parties.